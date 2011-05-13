Andrew Michael Bayer (born 1987) is an American DJ and Grammy-nominated music producer. He is best known for working with Anjunabeats as a multi-genre artist and its sublabel Anjunadeep.

Born in Washington, D.C., Bayer was piano-educated as a child before graduating with a degree in music synthesis at the Berklee College of Music. His first professional music projects involved working with Scotland producer Alan Nimmo as trance music duo Signalrunners, and releasing multiple extended plays and remixes through Anjunadeep. Bayer's first studio album, It's Artificial, was released in 2011 and seen as a multi-genre musical record. His second album If It Were You, We'd Never Leave which comprised a more downtempo sound was released in 2013. The record was supported by lead single "Lose Sight" and peaked at number 19 on the US Dance charts. Bayer's third studio album, In My Last Life, was released in August 2018.

Besides being involved in Signalrunners, Bayer is also affiliated with musical trio Artificial, which was formed with producers Norin & Rad in 2013. Artificial has released two singles together, "Prototype" and "Stuck In Sa Calenta". Bayer has also released two extended plays in 2015, Do Androids Dream and Anamnesis, with the former peaking at number 11 on the US Dance charts.