Red SparowesFormed 2003
Red Sparowes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5153eb0e-b6dd-4882-a24a-7d464c153962
Red Sparowes Biography (Wikipedia)
Red Sparowes is a Los Angeles post-rock band comprising current and former members of Isis, Marriages, The Nocturnes, Halifax Pier, Angel Hair and Pleasure Forever. Their sound is characteristic of soundscape-influenced experimental rock, with an otherwise uncommon extensive use of a pedal steel guitar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Red Sparowes Tracks
Sort by
In Illusions Of Order
Red Sparowes
In Illusions Of Order
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Illusions Of Order
Last played on
Red Sparowes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist