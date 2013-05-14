BloodlightsFormed 2006
Bloodlights
2006
Bloodlights Biography (Wikipedia)
Bloodlights is a Norwegian hard rock/melodic rock four-piece from Oslo, Norway, and formed by Captain Poon, former guitarist of Gluecifer.
Dive Into The Void
McGowan's Seeth
