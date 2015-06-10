Cypress Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqv6z.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51508c1f-8d07-4a00-9cf1-26c570fe7b78
Cypress Hill Biography (Wikipedia)
Cypress Hill is an American hip hop group from South Gate, California. Cypress Hill was the first Latino American hip hop recording group to have platinum and multi-platinum albums, selling over 20 million albums worldwide. They are considered to be among the main progenitors of West Coast rap and hip hop in the early 1990s, being critically acclaimed for their first four albums. The band has also advocated for medical and recreational use of cannabis in the United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cypress Hill Performances & Interviews
Cypress Hill Tracks
Sort by
I Ain't Goin' Out Like That
Cypress Hill
I Ain't Goin' Out Like That
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6z.jpglink
I Ain't Goin' Out Like That
Last played on
Insane In The Brain
Cypress Hill
Insane In The Brain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01kb6z7.jpglink
Insane In The Brain
Last played on
(Rock) Superstar
Cypress Hill
(Rock) Superstar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6z.jpglink
(Rock) Superstar
Last played on
Band of Gypsies
Cypress Hill
Band of Gypsies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6z.jpglink
Band of Gypsies
Last played on
When The Ship Goes Down
Cypress Hill
When The Ship Goes Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6z.jpglink
When The Ship Goes Down
Last played on
Crazy
Cypress Hill
Crazy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6z.jpglink
Crazy
Last played on
Band Of Gypsies (Radio Edit)
Cypress Hill
Band Of Gypsies (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6z.jpglink
Band Of Gypsies (Radio Edit)
Last played on
I Ain't Goin Out Like That (Dubzta Remix)
Cypress Hill
I Ain't Goin Out Like That (Dubzta Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6z.jpglink
I Ain't Goin Out Like That (Dubzta Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
(Rap) Superstar (Clean Edit)
Cypress Hill
(Rap) Superstar (Clean Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6z.jpglink
(Rap) Superstar (Clean Edit)
Last played on
How I Could Just Kill A Man
Cypress Hill
How I Could Just Kill A Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6z.jpglink
How I Could Just Kill A Man
Last played on
Hand On The Pump
Cypress Hill
Hand On The Pump
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6z.jpglink
Hand On The Pump
Last played on
Latest Cypress Hill News
Cypress Hill Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist