Tuesday Weld (born Susan Ker Weld; August 27, 1943) is an American actress. She began acting as a child, and progressed to mature roles in the late 1950s. She won a Golden Globe Award for Most Promising Female Newcomer in 1960. Over the following decade she established a career playing dramatic roles in films.

Her work, often as a featured performer in supporting roles, was acknowledged with nominations for a Golden Globe Award for Play It as It Lays (1972), a nomination for Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Looking for Mr. Goodbar (1977), an Emmy Award for The Winter of Our Discontent (1983), and a BAFTA for Once Upon a Time in America (1984). Since the late 1980s, her acting appearances have been infrequent.