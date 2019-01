The Artaria String Quartet (originally the Artaria Quartet of Boston) is a Minnesota–based string quartet in residence at Sundin Music Hall on the campus of Hamline University. Previously the Quartet was in residence at Viterbo University and Boston College. Originally formed in Boston, the quartet was mentored by members of the legendary Budapest, La Salle, Kolisch, and Juilliard quartets. The primary mission of the quartets is to develop chamber music awareness and appreciation as Teaching Artists.