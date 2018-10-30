Karol RathausBorn 16 September 1895. Died 21 November 1954
Karol Rathaus (Karl Leonhard Bruno Rathaus; also Leonhard Bruno; * 16 September 1895 in Tarnopol (Galicia), Austro-Hungary, today Ukraine; † 21 November 1954 in Flushing/New York City) was a German-Austrian Jewish composer who immigrated to the US via Berlin, Paris, and London, escaping the rise of Nazism in Germany.
Nokturne (Op.44)
Prelude and Gigue in A major for orchestra (Op.44)
