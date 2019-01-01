Tru-Skool aka Sukh was born and raised in Derby, Midlands.

Tru-Skool was also a drummer in his school days and was heavily into hip hop which then led on hip hop production from a young age. He met The Specialist back in 1998 as he was a fan of The Specialist’s Higher Intelligence and wanted to meet him. When the two met they found that their ideas and influences were almost identical and a good friendship was born.