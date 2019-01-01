Specialist 'N' Tru SkoolBhangra / Hip Hop
Specialist 'N' Tru Skool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01y7vmr.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51472639-3204-4a42-a0ce-3dabcdb859cf
Specialist 'N' Tru Skool Biography (BBC)
Tru-Skool aka Sukh was born and raised in Derby, Midlands.
Tru-Skool was also a drummer in his school days and was heavily into hip hop which then led on hip hop production from a young age. He met The Specialist back in 1998 as he was a fan of The Specialist’s Higher Intelligence and wanted to meet him. When the two met they found that their ideas and influences were almost identical and a good friendship was born.
Specialist 'N' Tru Skool Tracks
Sort by
Dhaaru Pee Ke
Specialist 'N' Tru Skool
Dhaaru Pee Ke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y7vmr.jpglink
Dhaaru Pee Ke
Last played on
Nach Ke
Specialist 'N' Tru Skool
Nach Ke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y7vmr.jpglink
Nach Ke
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Specialist 'N' Tru Skool
Back to artist