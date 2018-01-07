If These Trees Could TalkFormed 2000
If These Trees Could Talk
2000
Biography (Wikipedia)
If These Trees Could Talk is an instrumental post-rock band from Akron, Ohio. The band self-released their self-titled debut EP in 2006. Independent record label The Mylene Sheath re-released the EP on vinyl in 2007, and went on to release the band's debut studio album, Above the Earth, Below the Sky, on vinyl also, in 2009. The band self-released their second album Red Forest in March 2012, whilst the album's vinyl release went through Science of Silence Records. They went on to follow up the release of "Red Forest" with a self-promoted tour throughout Europe in April 2012. The band released its third album, The Bones of a Dying World, in June, 2016 on Metal Blade Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Giving Tree
If These Trees Could Talk
The Giving Tree
Red Forest
If These Trees Could Talk
Red Forest
Red Forest
