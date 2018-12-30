Max BygravesBorn 16 October 1922. Died 31 August 2012
Max Bygraves
1922-10-16
Max Bygraves Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter William Bygraves OBE (16 October 1922 – 31 August 2012), best known by the stage name Max Bygraves, was an English comedian, singer, actor and variety performer. He appeared on his own television shows, sometimes performing comedy sketches between songs. He made twenty Royal Variety Performance appearances and presented numerous programmes, including Family Fortunes.
Tulips From Amsterdam
Jingle Bell Rock
You Need Hands
Gilly gilly Ossenfeffer Katenellenbogen By the Sea
GILLY GILLY OSSEFEFFER
The Battle Of Arnhem
You're A Pink Toothbrush
Fings Ain't Wot They Used To Be
Medley
Gotta Have Rain
Out Of Town
You're My Everything
Deck Of Cards
Medley - Pack Up Your Troubles/Tavern In The Town/It's A Long Way To Tipperary
Old Bull And Bush
Back In My Child Hood Days
Back In My Childhood Days
