Stuart ChallenderBorn 19 February 1947. Died 13 December 1991
Stuart Challender
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1947-02-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/513ece4b-c276-47e8-9215-53d298698036
Stuart Challender Biography (Wikipedia)
Stuart David Challender, AO (19 February 1947 – 13 December 1991) was an Australian conductor, known particularly for his work with The Australian Opera, Elizabethan Sydney Orchestra and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stuart Challender Tracks
Sort by
Espana
Emmanuel Chabrier
Espana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbj.jpglink
Espana
Last played on
Hungarian Dance No.5 [version for orchestra, orig. for piano duet]
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dance No.5 [version for orchestra, orig. for piano duet]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Hungarian Dance No.5 [version for orchestra, orig. for piano duet]
Last played on
Bolero
Maurice Ravel
Bolero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Bolero
Last played on
Polovtsian dances from 'Prince Igor'
Alexander Borodin
Polovtsian dances from 'Prince Igor'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgpq.jpglink
Polovtsian dances from 'Prince Igor'
Last played on
Dance of the Seven Veils from Salome (Op.54)
Richard Strauss
Dance of the Seven Veils from Salome (Op.54)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Dance of the Seven Veils from Salome (Op.54)
Last played on
Maninyas - Violin Concerto - 1st mvt
Ross Edwards
Maninyas - Violin Concerto - 1st mvt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwftc.jpglink
Maninyas - Violin Concerto - 1st mvt
Last played on
Hungarian Dance No.3 [version for orchestra, orig. for piano duet]
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dance No.3 [version for orchestra, orig. for piano duet]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Hungarian Dance No.3 [version for orchestra, orig. for piano duet]
Last played on
[Der] Rosenkavalier [The Knight of the Rose]
Richard Strauss
[Der] Rosenkavalier [The Knight of the Rose]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwftc.jpglink
[Der] Rosenkavalier [The Knight of the Rose]
Last played on
Back to artist