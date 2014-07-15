Nat Simon (Newburgh, New York, 6 August 1900 – 1979) was an American composer, pianist, bandleader and songwriter. From the 1930s to 1950s his songs were used in over 20 films. Between 1931 and 1940 he also took part in the musical Vaudeville revue Songwriters on Parade, which featured hit songwriters of the day. It was considered one of the last Vaudevillian forays of this type.