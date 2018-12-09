Cleo Laine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgnm.jpg
1927-10-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51394536-9baa-4e6e-9db6-0b6137c111e0
Cleo Laine Biography (Wikipedia)
Dame Cleo Laine DBE (born 28 October 1927) is an English jazz and pop singer and an actress, known for her scat singing and for her vocal range. Though her natural range is that of a contralto, she is able to produce a G above high C, giving her an overall compass of well over three octaves.
Laine is the only female performer to have received Grammy nominations in the jazz, popular and classical music categories. She is the widow of jazz composer Sir John Dankworth.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cleo Laine Performances & Interviews
- Cleo Laine enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01srrdd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01srrdd.jpg2014-02-23T20:59:00.000ZHumphrey Pocock in High Wycombe nominates Cleo Laine for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01srrdk
Cleo Laine enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
- Dame Cleo Laine - The Jazz House Pocket Legendhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015dccz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015dccz.jpg2013-02-21T16:44:00.000ZStephen Duffy presents a celebration of Dame Cleo Laine, the first lady of British jazz.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015dptm
Dame Cleo Laine - The Jazz House Pocket Legend
- Cleo Laine talks about meeting Ella Fitzgeraldhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p00zv4cn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p00zv4cn.jpg2012-10-16T15:33:00.000ZCleo Laine explains her first encounter with the legendary Ella Fitzgerald, who later became her good friend.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p00zv4fv
Cleo Laine talks about meeting Ella Fitzgerald
- Cleo Laine chats about Sir John Dankworthhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p00zv4cn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p00zv4cn.jpg2012-10-16T15:30:00.000ZCleo Laine talks to Jamie about the first time she met her husband, the late Sir John Dankworth, when she auditioned to be a vocalist in his band at the time.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p00zv4d7
Cleo Laine chats about Sir John Dankworth
Cleo Laine Tracks
Sort by
If Music Be The Food Of Love
Cleo Laine
If Music Be The Food Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
If Music Be The Food Of Love
Last played on
He Was Beautiful
Cleo Laine
He Was Beautiful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
He Was Beautiful
Last played on
April In Paris
Cleo Laine
April In Paris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
April In Paris
Last played on
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Cleo Laine
Come Rain Or Come Shine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Last played on
Perdido
Juan Tizol
Perdido
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Perdido
Orchestra
Last played on
You'll Answer To Me
Cleo Laine
You'll Answer To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
You'll Answer To Me
Last played on
Let's Slip Away
Cleo Laine
Let's Slip Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Let's Slip Away
Last played on
Take All My Love (Sonnet 40)
Cleo Laine
Take All My Love (Sonnet 40)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Take All My Love (Sonnet 40)
Last played on
I Got Rhythm
Cleo Laine
I Got Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
I Got Rhythm
Last played on
Streets Of London
Cleo Laine
Streets Of London
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Streets Of London
Last played on
Perdido
Cleo Laine
Perdido
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Perdido
Last played on
Company: The Ladies Who Lunch
Stephen Sondheim
Company: The Ladies Who Lunch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
Company: The Ladies Who Lunch
Last played on
He Was Beautiful
Cleo Laine
He Was Beautiful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
He Was Beautiful
Last played on
It was a lover and his lass
Arthur Young
It was a lover and his lass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
It was a lover and his lass
Last played on
It Was A Lover And His Lass
Cleo Laine
It Was A Lover And His Lass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
It Was A Lover And His Lass
Last played on
A Lover And His Lass
Cleo Laine
A Lover And His Lass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
A Lover And His Lass
Last played on
Let's Slip Away
Cleo Laine
Let's Slip Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Let's Slip Away
Last played on
Dunsinane Blues
Cleo Laine
Dunsinane Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Dunsinane Blues
Shall I compare thee to a summer's day? (Sonnet 18)
John Dankworth
Shall I compare thee to a summer's day? (Sonnet 18)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgn5.jpglink
Shall I compare thee to a summer's day? (Sonnet 18)
Take All My Loves
Cleo Laine
Take All My Loves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Take All My Loves
I'm Beginning To See The Light
Cleo Laine
I'm Beginning To See The Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
I'm Beginning To See The Light
Last played on
Creole Love Call
Cleo Laine
Creole Love Call
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Creole Love Call
Last played on
I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'
Cleo Laine
I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'
Last played on
Losing My Mind
Cleo Laine
Losing My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Losing My Mind
Last played on
Winter
Cleo Laine
Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Winter
Last played on
St Louis Blues
Cleo Laine
St Louis Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
St Louis Blues
Last played on
Perdido
John Dankworth
Perdido
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgn5.jpglink
Perdido
Last played on
I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
Cleo Laine
I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Tenderly
Cleo Laine
Tenderly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Tenderly
Once In A While
Cleo Laine
Once In A While
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Once In A While
If
Cleo Laine
If
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
If
Sometimes When We Touch
Cleo Laine
Sometimes When We Touch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Sometimes When We Touch
I Could Write A Book
Cleo Laine
I Could Write A Book
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
I Could Write A Book
Embraceable You
Cleo Laine
Embraceable You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Embraceable You
Last played on
Ill Remember April
Cleo Laine
Ill Remember April
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Ill Remember April
Last played on
Soft Pedal Blues
Cleo Laine
Soft Pedal Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Soft Pedal Blues
Not You Again
Cleo Laine
Not You Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Not You Again
Love Me
Cleo Laine
Love Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Love Me
Blue & Sentimental
Cleo Laine
Blue & Sentimental
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Blue & Sentimental
Turkish Delight
Cleo Laine
Turkish Delight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Turkish Delight
Last played on
Crazy Rhythm
Cleo Laine
Crazy Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Crazy Rhythm
Last played on
Honeysuckle Rose
Cleo Laine
Honeysuckle Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Honeysuckle Rose
Tea For Two
Cleo Laine
Tea For Two
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Tea For Two
It Don't Mean A Thing
Cleo Laine
It Don't Mean A Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
It Don't Mean A Thing
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 35 - From Bards to Blues - A celebration of the Eightieth Birthdays of John Dankworth and Cleo Laine
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb9c8g
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-08T10:18:20
8
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 35 - From Bards to Blues - A celebration of the Eightieth Birthdays of John Dankworth and Cleo Laine
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 55
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edqxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-29T10:18:20
29
Aug
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 59
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evfj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1990-09-09T10:18:20
9
Sep
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 38
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e89rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-29T10:18:20
29
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 43
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec6q9r
Round House, The
1971-09-06T10:18:20
6
Sep
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 43
Round House, The
Cleo Laine Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist