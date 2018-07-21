Bernhard ScholzComposer, 1835-1916. Born 30 March 1835. Died 26 December 1916
Bernhard Scholz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1835-03-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5137d2c2-5668-49e1-a0ed-71ed361ae9b4
Bernhard Scholz Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernhard E. Scholz, (30 March 1835 – 26 December 1916) was a German conductor, composer and teacher of music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bernhard Scholz Tracks
Sort by
Concerto In B Major Op.57 For Piano And Orchestra iii) Allegro
Bernhard Scholz
Concerto In B Major Op.57 For Piano And Orchestra iii) Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xxbf7.jpglink
Concerto In B Major Op.57 For Piano And Orchestra iii) Allegro
Orchestra
Last played on
Concerto in B major Op.57 for piano and orchestra
Bernhard Scholz
Concerto in B major Op.57 for piano and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Concerto in B major Op.57 for piano and orchestra
Last played on
Capriccio Op.35 for piano and orchestra
Bernhard Scholz
Capriccio Op.35 for piano and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Capriccio Op.35 for piano and orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist