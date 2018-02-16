Tomek KolczynskiBorn 29 September 1973
Tomek Kolczynski
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1973-09-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51355aef-cccf-4cc8-999f-e72b253be849
Tomek Kolczynski Biography (Wikipedia)
Tomek Kolczynski, aka Kold, born 1973 in Gdańsk, Poland, is a Swiss musician, composer and sound designer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tomek Kolczynski Tracks
Sort by
PERLE
Tomek Kolczynski
PERLE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
PERLE
Last played on
Prelude BWV 846 with excerpt from Adagio BWV 1005
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude BWV 846 with excerpt from Adagio BWV 1005
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude BWV 846 with excerpt from Adagio BWV 1005
Last played on
Back to artist