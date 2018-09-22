Jacques ImbrailoBorn 1979
Jacques Imbrailo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01zx454.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5134cd2b-b291-4da5-97db-3ba9f30e5216
Jacques Imbrailo Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacques Imbrailo (born 1978) is a South African classical baritone, who sings in operas and oratorios.
Jacques Imbrailo Tracks
Grabmusik K42/35a (original 1767): Nos.1 & 2
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Grabmusik K42/35a (original 1767): Nos.1 & 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Grabmusik K42/35a (original 1767): Nos.1 & 2
Last played on
A European Requiem (Proms 2017)
James MacMillan
A European Requiem (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv0.jpglink
A European Requiem (Proms 2017)
Last played on
The Apostles Op.49
Edward Elgar
The Apostles Op.49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
The Apostles Op.49
Last played on
Billy Budd (Act 2 Scene 1)
Benjamin Britten
Billy Budd (Act 2 Scene 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjbfd.jpglink
Billy Budd (Act 2 Scene 1)
Last played on
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2018-19: Brahms Requiem
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erc84f
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2019-06-28T10:14:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06gcbg2.jpg
28
Jun
2019
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2018-19: Brahms Requiem
BBC Hoddinott Hall, CardiffBook tickets
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 21: Beethoven – Symphony No. 9, ‘Choral’
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evc3d4
Royal Albert Hall
2017-07-30T10:14:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04w302n.jpg
30
Jul
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 21: Beethoven – Symphony No. 9, ‘Choral’
Royal Albert Hall
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Elgar's The Apostles
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evhp5v
Barbican, London
2014-04-12T10:14:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qd53t.jpg
12
Apr
2014
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Elgar's The Apostles
19:30
Barbican, London
Proms 2013: Prom 60: Britten – Billy Budd
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehnfxj
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-27T10:14:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p017b1yy.jpg
27
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 60: Britten – Billy Budd
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 37: Elgar – The Apostles
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4z9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-10T10:14:25
10
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 37: Elgar – The Apostles
Royal Albert Hall
