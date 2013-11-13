Phinius GageFormed 2002
Phinius Gage
2002
Phinius Gage
Phinius Gage were an established and influential UK underground skate punk/melodic hardcore band who started up in 2002 and were active until 2008. They reformed in 2015 and played a reunion tour..
Disconnect Disconnect Records released "Battered & Bruised: The Best of Phinius Gage" in October 2017.
