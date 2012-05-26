The Quin-TonesUS doo wop group founded in 1957. Formed 1957
The Quin-Tones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51331965-53f5-4dec-92d0-d73c7cd2e8b2
The Quin-Tones Biography (Wikipedia)
The Quin-Tones were an American doo wop group from York, Pennsylvania.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Quin-Tones Tracks
Sort by
Down the Aisle of Love
The Quin-Tones
Down the Aisle of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down the Aisle of Love
Last played on
The Quin-Tones Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist