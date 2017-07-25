The Paperback ThroneFormed 1 January 2009
The Paperback Throne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2010-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51316b86-8b0f-4162-a621-a51f2b6121ff
The Paperback Throne Tracks
Sort by
Punchdrunk
The Paperback Throne
Punchdrunk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Punchdrunk
Last played on
All Roads
The Paperback Throne
All Roads
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Roads
Last played on
One Simple Kiss
The Paperback Throne
One Simple Kiss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Simple Kiss
Last played on
No Mean Christmas
The Paperback Throne
No Mean Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Mean Christmas
Last played on
I Lost My Name
The Paperback Throne
I Lost My Name
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Lost My Name
Last played on
Amma
The Paperback Throne
Amma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amma
Last played on
Colossus
The Paperback Throne
Colossus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colossus
Last played on
The Paperback Throne Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Aidan Moffat & RM Hubbert - Only You
-
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert - Party On
-
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert - Fringe
-
RM Hubbert with Martha Ffion - The Unravelling (The Quay Sessions)
-
RM Hubbert with Kathryn Williams - I Can Hold You Back (The Quay Sessions)
-
RM Hubbert with Sarah J Stanley - The Dog (The Quay Sessions)
-
RM Hubbert with Helen Marnie - Sweet Dreams (The Quay Sessions)
Back to artist