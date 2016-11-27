Malaika (born Malaika LeRae Sallard, January 2, 1972, in Seattle, Washington) also known under name Malaika Sallard Johnson, is a female African American dance singer from Seattle, Washington. During her short lived music career she recorded only one album entitled Sugar Time, which managed two Top 5 hits on the US Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart, including her number #1 single, "Gotta Know (Your Name)" in 1993.

Sallard is tied with another A&M recording artist, CeCe Peniston, who took her own chances by performing backup vocals on the Overweight Pooch's album record Female Preacher in 1991, originally intended for Malaika.