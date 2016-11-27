MalaikaBorn 2 January 1971
Malaika Biography (Wikipedia)
Malaika (born Malaika LeRae Sallard, January 2, 1972, in Seattle, Washington) also known under name Malaika Sallard Johnson, is a female African American dance singer from Seattle, Washington. During her short lived music career she recorded only one album entitled Sugar Time, which managed two Top 5 hits on the US Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart, including her number #1 single, "Gotta Know (Your Name)" in 1993.
Sallard is tied with another A&M recording artist, CeCe Peniston, who took her own chances by performing backup vocals on the Overweight Pooch's album record Female Preacher in 1991, originally intended for Malaika.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
