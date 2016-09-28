Max C. FreedmanBorn 8 January 1893. Died 8 October 1962
Max C. Freedman Biography (Wikipedia)
Maxamus C. Freedman (January 8, 1893 – October 8, 1962) was an American songwriter and lyricist, best remembered for co-writing the song "Rock Around the Clock" .
Rock Around the Clock
Rock Around the Clock
Rock Around the Clock
