Seb FontaineBorn 14 July 1970
Seb Fontaine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-07-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/512948a9-cad9-4722-822c-99c8ebc62424
Seb Fontaine Biography (Wikipedia)
Seb Fontaine (born Jean Sebastian Fontaine, 14 July 1970) is an English electronic music producer & DJ.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Seb Fontaine Tracks
Sort by
Seb Fontaine Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist