Géza Oberfrank
Géza Oberfrank
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5128ff85-8838-4b30-a716-6e509dc1795a
Géza Oberfrank Tracks
Sort by
In Italien - overture Op 49
Karl Goldmark
In Italien - overture Op 49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc93c.jpglink
In Italien - overture Op 49
Orchestra
Last played on
Introduction and theme and variations
Gioachino Rossini
Introduction and theme and variations
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Introduction and theme and variations
Performer
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist