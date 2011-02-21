Chubby Carrier and The Bayou Swamp BandFormed 1989
Chubby Carrier and The Bayou Swamp Band
1989
Biography (Wikipedia)
Chubby Carrier And The Bayou Swamp Band is a Zydeco band from Louisiana founded by Chubby Carrier in 1989.
Swampadellic
