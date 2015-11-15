Rusconi
Rusconi Biography (Wikipedia)
Rusconi was a Swiss jazz band. It was one of the most successful contemporary representatives of Free Rock, Noise, New Improvisational Music, Groove and Electronica in Switzerland.
Rusconi Tracks
Templehof
Rusconi
Templehof
Templehof
Last played on
Massage The History Again
Rusconi
Massage The History Again
Massage The History Again
Last played on
The Return of the Corkies
Rusconi
The Return of the Corkies
The Return of the Corkies
Last played on
Universe Relocated
Rusconi
Universe Relocated
Universe Relocated
Last played on
