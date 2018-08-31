David NadienBorn 12 March 1926. Died 28 May 2014
David Nadien
1926-03-12
David Nadien Biography (Wikipedia)
David Nadien (March 12, 1926 – May 28, 2014) was an American violinist and violin teacher . He was concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic from 1966 to 1970. His playing style has been compared to that of Jascha Heifetz.
Danse macabre
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' for solo violin, harp and string orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Carmen Suite No 2 (Nocturne)
Georges Bizet
6 Pieces Op.85 - Cavatina
Joachim Raff
