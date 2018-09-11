Mitchell ParishBorn 10 July 1900. Died 31 March 1993
Mitchell Parish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1900-07-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5123e60d-2ce4-45d1-8ad2-46c176108274
Mitchell Parish Biography (Wikipedia)
Mitchell Parish (born Michael Hyman Pashelinsky; July 10, 1900 – March 31, 1993) was an American lyricist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mitchell Parish Tracks
Sort by
Stardust
Hoagy Carmichael
Stardust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt6d.jpglink
Stardust
Last played on
Sleigh Ride
The King’s Singers
Sleigh Ride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkhcz.jpglink
Sleigh Ride
Last played on
Stardust
Nat King Cole
Stardust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm2q.jpglink
Stardust
Last played on
Sweet Lorraine
The Nat King Cole Trio
Sweet Lorraine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wqf3h.jpglink
Sweet Lorraine
Last played on
Ruby (feat. Mitchell Parish)
Richard Hayman
Ruby (feat. Mitchell Parish)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ruby (feat. Mitchell Parish)
Last played on
Mitchell Parish Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist