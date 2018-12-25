Juliet Turner is a singer/songwriter from Tummery, near Omagh, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland. She has been a part of the Dublin music scene since she started recording in 1996. In the course of her career she has opened for such artists as Bob Dylan, U2 and Bryan Adams and toured with Roger McGuinn, Joan Armatrading and Brian Kennedy. Turner also sang on two tracks of Peter Mulvey's live album Glencree. Her first album "Lets Hear it for Pizza" was released in 1996 on the Scottish label "Sticky Music" followed by "Burn the Black Suit" released on her own "Hear This! Records" label. This album went double platinum in Ireland, and was voted one of the top 100 Irish albums of all time by HotPress Magazine readers. In 2004, Turner released "Season of the Hurricane" which went gold in Ireland, followed by a live album "Juliet Turner Live from the Spirit Store" in 2006. However, it is the 2008 release "People have Names" which is garnering critical acclaim, described by the Irish Times as "a gloriously taut collection of songs", by the Belfast Telegraph as "The album of her life", and HotPress as "a serious contender for album of the year"