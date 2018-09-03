The Deutsche Nationaltheater and Staatskapelle Weimar (DNT) is a German theatre and musical organisation based in Weimar. It is a twin institution, consisting of the theatrical Deutsches Nationaltheater (German National Theatre, now solely based in Weimar) and the symphony orchestra known as the Staatskapelle Weimar. It has a total of six stages across the city and also hosts touring orchestras and theatre companies, as well as making appearances in electronic media.