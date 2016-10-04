Art & LanguageFormed 1967
Art & Language Biography (Wikipedia)
Art & Language is a conceptual artists' collaboration that has undergone many changes since it was created in the late 1960s. The group was founded by artists who shared a common desire to combine intellectual ideas and concerns with the creation of art. The first issue of the group's journal, Art-Language, was published in November 1969 in Chipping Norton in England, and was an important influence on conceptual art in the United States and the United Kingdom.
