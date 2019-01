Lower Than Atlantis was an English rock band from Watford, Hertfordshire. They formed in 2007 as a hardcore punk band and gradually shifted into a melodic rock sound over five studio albums, their latest being 2017's Safe in Sound. The band currently consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Mike Duce, bassist Declan Hart, drummer Eddy Thrower, and lead guitarist Ben Sansom. They announced in December 2018 that would be disbanding after a final 3 tour dates in 2019.