Tanya TagaqInuk throat singer. Born 1977
Tanya Tagaq
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03f3hny.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/511b1817-5adc-49ea-96e7-41497fbf0b27
Tanya Tagaq Biography (Wikipedia)
Tanya Tagaq CM (born Tanya Tagaq Gillis, May 5, 1975) is a Canadian Inuk throat singer from Cambridge Bay (Iqaluktuutiaq), Nunavut, Canada, on the south coast of Victoria Island.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tanya Tagaq Performances & Interviews
Tanya Tagaq Tracks
Sassuma Arnaa: The Woman Down There
Tanya Tagaq
Sassuma Arnaa: The Woman Down There
Sassuma Arnaa: The Woman Down There
Beck + Call (feat. Tanya Tagaq)
July Talk
Beck + Call (feat. Tanya Tagaq)
Beck + Call (feat. Tanya Tagaq)
Growl
Tanya Tagaq
Growl
Growl
Sivunittinni (arr. Jacob Garchik)
Tanya Tagaq
Sivunittinni (arr. Jacob Garchik)
Sivunittinni (arr. Jacob Garchik)
Retribution
Tanya Tagaq
Retribution
Retribution
Late Junction Session Track 4
Tanya Tagaq
Late Junction Session Track 4
Late Junction Session Track 4
Scream (feat. Tanya Tagaq)
Weaves
Scream (feat. Tanya Tagaq)
Scream (feat. Tanya Tagaq)
Ajaaja
Tanya Tagaq
Ajaaja
Ajaaja
Performer
Performer
Track 1
Ash Koosha
Track 1
Track 1
Night Club (Act 1 Scene 1 from Going Home Star)
Christos Hatzis
Night Club (Act 1 Scene 1 from Going Home Star)
Night Club (Act 1 Scene 1 from Going Home Star)
Conductor
Conductor
Late Junction Session Track 3
Tanya Tagaq
Late Junction Session Track 3
Late Junction Session Track 3
Nacreous
Tanya Tagaq
Nacreous
Nacreous
Aorta
Tanya Tagaq
Aorta
Aorta
ALie Nation (feat. John Trudell, Tanya Tagaq, Lido Pimienta & Northern Voice)
A Tribe Called Red
ALie Nation (feat. John Trudell, Tanya Tagaq, Lido Pimienta & Northern Voice)
ALie Nation (feat. John Trudell, Tanya Tagaq, Lido Pimienta & Northern Voice)
Ajaaja
Tanya Tagaq
Ajaaja
Ajaaja
Sulfur
Tanya Tagaq
Sulfur
Sulfur
Caribou
Tanya Tagaq
Caribou
Caribou
Rabbit
Tanya Tagaq
Rabbit
Rabbit
Uja
Tanya Tagaq
Uja
Uja
Tundra Songs
Derek Charke
Tundra Songs
Tundra Songs
Improvisation (Music Planet - The Arctic)
Tanya Tagaq
Improvisation (Music Planet - The Arctic)
Improvisation (Music Planet - The Arctic)
Nanook of the North - Tanya Tagaq's sound track to the silent film
Tanya Tagaq
Nanook of the North - Tanya Tagaq's sound track to the silent film
Nanook of the North - Tanya Tagaq's sound track to the silent film
Damp Animal Spirits
Tanya Tagaq
Damp Animal Spirits
Damp Animal Spirits
Qiujaviit
Tanya Tagaq
Qiujaviit
Qiujaviit
Howl (Animism)
Tanya Tagaq
Howl (Animism)
Howl (Animism)
Performer
Performer
Fracking
Tanya Tagaq
Fracking
Fracking
27
Mar
2019
Tanya Tagaq
The Garage, London, UK
