Judy RoderickBorn 14 December 1942. Died 22 January 1992
Judy Roderick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1942-12-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/511a081a-f913-4fc6-8e89-daf7f5e2a960
Judy Roderick Biography (Wikipedia)
Judith Allen Roderick (December 14, 1942 – January 22, 1992) was an American folk and blues singer and songwriter, described by Allmusic as: "One of the finest white folk/blues singers of the early to mid-'60s."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Judy Roderick Tracks
Sort by
Born In The Country
Judy Roderick
Born In The Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born In The Country
Last played on
Someone To Talk My My Troubles To
Judy Roderick
Someone To Talk My My Troubles To
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Someone To Talk My My Troubles To
Last played on
Mistreated
Judy Roderick
Mistreated
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mistreated
Last played on
Judy Roderick Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist