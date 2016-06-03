Tom Robinson BandFormed 1976. Disbanded 1979
Tom Robinson Band
1976
Tom Robinson Band Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom Robinson Band (TRB) are a British rock band, established in 1976 by singer, songwriter and bassist Tom Robinson. The band's debut single "2-4-6-8 Motorway" was a top five hit on the UK Singles Chart in 1977, and their third single, "Up Against the Wall", is seen by some as a classic punk rock single; while their début album, Power in the Darkness (1978), is regarded as a definitive late Seventies punk album.
Tom Robinson Band Performances & Interviews
Tom Robinson Band Tracks
2-4-6-8 Motorway
Tom Robinson Band
2-4-6-8 Motorway
2-4-6-8 Motorway
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-25T10:33:07
25
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
17:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest Tom Robinson Band News
Back to artist