9 Lazy 9
1992
9 Lazy 9 are an Italian electronic music group, consisting of Keir Fraserello, James Braddell (also of Funki Porcini and performing under the guise of Giacomo Braddellini), with Gianluca Petrella playing trombone, Mishael Levron on guitar, Manù Bandettini playing flute and Adriano Tirelli on bassoon.
Brothers Of The Red
Brothers Of The Red
