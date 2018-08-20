Mila MasonBorn 22 August 1963
Mila Mason
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1963-08-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51147c2e-d654-4c11-a134-fe35b0104d63
Mila Mason Biography (Wikipedia)
Mila Mason (born August 22, 1963) is an American country music artist. She made her debut on the country music scene in 1996 with the release of her debut album That's Enough of That, which produced three hit singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts, including its title track. The album was followed by 1998's The Strong One, from which two more singles were released. Mason did not record another album until 2003's Stained Glass Window, on the independent Twinbeat label.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mila Mason Tracks
Sort by
What Are The Odds
Mila Mason
What Are The Odds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Are The Odds
Last played on
I Don't Need A man To Live With
Mila Mason
I Don't Need A man To Live With
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Run Like A Girl
Mila Mason
Run Like A Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Run Like A Girl
Last played on
Let Me Cry
Mila Mason
Let Me Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Me Cry
Last played on
Stained Glass Window
Mila Mason
Stained Glass Window
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stained Glass Window
Last played on
Heart Without A Past
Mila Mason
Heart Without A Past
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heart Without A Past
Last played on
One Thing Led To Another
Mila Mason
One Thing Led To Another
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Thing Led To Another
Last played on
I Do
Mila Mason
I Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Do
Last played on
Mila Mason Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist