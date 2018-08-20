Mila Mason (born August 22, 1963) is an American country music artist. She made her debut on the country music scene in 1996 with the release of her debut album That's Enough of That, which produced three hit singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts, including its title track. The album was followed by 1998's The Strong One, from which two more singles were released. Mason did not record another album until 2003's Stained Glass Window, on the independent Twinbeat label.