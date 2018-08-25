Boo!Formed 31 October 1997
Boo! are a South African band. They describe their music as "Monki Punk". Originally Boo! consisted of three members; the cross-dressing "Miss" Chris Chameleon on bass guitar and lead vocals, Leon Retief on drums and Ampie Omo, filled in the rest of the sounds on trumpet, trombone, keyboard and percussion instruments. All music and lyrics were composed by Chris Chameleon.
The band disbanded in 2004, but reformed in February 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
