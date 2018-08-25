Boo! are a South African band. They describe their music as "Monki Punk". Originally Boo! consisted of three members; the cross-dressing "Miss" Chris Chameleon on bass guitar and lead vocals, Leon Retief on drums and Ampie Omo, filled in the rest of the sounds on trumpet, trombone, keyboard and percussion instruments. All music and lyrics were composed by Chris Chameleon.

The band disbanded in 2004, but reformed in February 2010.