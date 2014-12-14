The Charms are a garage rock band from Somerville, Massachusetts formed in 2002. They have performed on and off the last several years. They are currently working a new album with a possible release in late 2014, early 2015 release date. They released a new single called "Gimme Your Love" in January 2015 which was recorded by Scott Riebling (Letters To Cleo). The current lineup consists of Ellie Vee, Joe Wizda, Kat Kina, Mark Nigro, and Jason Sloan. The band teamed with local Boston based management company Twisted Rico Management (Steev Riccardo) and formed Red Car Records in 2003.

In April 2015, the band released the single "Gimme Your Love", recorded and mixed by Scott Riebling. They followed that up with the September 24 release of another Riebling recorded single "B.O.S.T.O.N". Both tracks appeared on the EP "Deep End Of The Dial."