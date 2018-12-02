Barns Courtney
Barns Courtney Biography (Wikipedia)
Barnaby George Courtney (born 17 November 1990) is an English singer, songwriter, and musician.
Upcoming Events
25
May
2019
Barns Courtney, George Ezra, The Vaccines, Kate Nash, You Me At Six, Primal Scream, Maxïmo Park, The Charlatans, Mystery Jets, Nothing But Thieves, Richard Ashcroft, Embrace, Slaves, The Hunna, Tom Grennan, The Amazons, Pale Waves, Gaz Coombes, Clean Cut Kid, Picture This, Bad Sounds, Jade Bird, Skinny Living, Sam Fender, Maisie Peters, Gerry Cinnamon, Anteros, Yonaka, Marsicans, The Slow Readers Club, Our Girl, No Hot Ashes, Sea Girls, Kawala, Zuzu, whenyoung, Only The Poets, Fuzzy Sun, The Blinders (UK), Average Joe, Shadowlark, Sons of Raphael and Dboy (CAN)
Victoria Park, Liverpool, UK
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2f9rz/acts/a4r2rz
Powderham Castle, Exeter
2016-05-28T10:00:58
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03wl1f9.jpg
28
May
2016
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Powderham Castle, Exeter
