Britta ByströmBorn 1977
Britta Byström
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/510dac97-9fa2-44cb-bc95-b1244937f1a0
Britta Byström Biography (Wikipedia)
Britta Byström (born 1977) is a Swedish classical composer who specializes in orchestral music but has also composed vocal music and opera. She was inducted into The Swedish Association of Women Composers (KVAST) on June 16, 2010, but does not hold a membership card because she refuses to make a statement as part of a collective and believes women composers should be able to support themselves without the help of KVAST. In 2015, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra honoured her as the winner of the Elaine Lebenbom Memorial Award for Female Composers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Britta Byström Tracks
Sort by
Segelnde Stadt
Britta Byström
Segelnde Stadt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z4kv.jpglink
Segelnde Stadt
Last played on
Trio: Encounter in Space
Tine Thing Helseth
Trio: Encounter in Space
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trio: Encounter in Space
Last played on
Back to artist