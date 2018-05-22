Britta Byström (born 1977) is a Swedish classical composer who specializes in orchestral music but has also composed vocal music and opera. She was inducted into The Swedish Association of Women Composers (KVAST) on June 16, 2010, but does not hold a membership card because she refuses to make a statement as part of a collective and believes women composers should be able to support themselves without the help of KVAST. In 2015, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra honoured her as the winner of the Elaine Lebenbom Memorial Award for Female Composers.