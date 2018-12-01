United States Navy BandFormed 1925
United States Navy Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1925
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/510d95ab-130a-4141-b975-c62bfb452972
United States Navy Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The United States Navy Band, based at the historic Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., has served the United States of America as the official musical organization of the United States Navy since 1925. The United States Navy Band serves the ceremonial needs at the seat of government, performing at presidential inaugurations, state arrival ceremonies, state funerals, state dinners, and other significant events.
The band performs all styles of music – from ceremonial pieces such as "ruffles and flourishes" to classical, rock, jazz and country hits.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
United States Navy Band Tracks
Sort by
Anchors Aweigh
United States Navy Band
Anchors Aweigh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anchors Aweigh
Last played on
Washington Post March
United States Navy Band
Washington Post March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Washington Post March
Last played on
The Liberty Bell March
United States Navy Band
The Liberty Bell March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Liberty Bell March
Last played on
United States Navy Band Links
Back to artist