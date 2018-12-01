The United States Navy Band, based at the historic Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., has served the United States of America as the official musical organization of the United States Navy since 1925. The United States Navy Band serves the ceremonial needs at the seat of government, performing at presidential inaugurations, state arrival ceremonies, state funerals, state dinners, and other significant events.

The band performs all styles of music – from ceremonial pieces such as "ruffles and flourishes" to classical, rock, jazz and country hits.