Marianne OswaldBorn 9 January 1901. Died 25 February 1985
Marianne Oswald
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1901-01-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5106faa6-eccd-45fd-8987-a6d6e3f31f4a
Marianne Oswald Biography (Wikipedia)
Marianne Oswald (January 9, 1901 – February 25, 1985) was the stage name of Sarah Alice Bloch, a French singer and actress born in Sarreguemines in Alsace-Lorraine. She took this stage name from a character she much admired, the unhappy Oswald in the Ibsen play Ghosts. She was noted for her hoarse voice, heavy half-Lorraine, half-German accent, and for singing about unrequited love, despair, sadness, and death. She sang the songs of Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht. She was friends with Jean Cocteau, Jacques Prévert, François Mauriac, and Albert Camus. In fact, the text for one of her album covers was written by Camus. She was an inspiration for the composers Francis Poulenc and Arthur Honegger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marianne Oswald Tracks
Sort by
Mes Soeurs, N'aimez Pas Les Marins
Marianne Oswald
Mes Soeurs, N'aimez Pas Les Marins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mes Soeurs, N'aimez Pas Les Marins
Last played on
Marianne Oswald Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist