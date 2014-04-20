Claudio RoditiBorn 28 May 1946
Claudio Roditi
1946-05-28
Claudio Roditi Biography
Cláudio Roditi (born May 28, 1946 in Rio de Janeiro) is a Brazilian jazz trumpeter.
He came to America in 1970 to study at the Berklee School of Music in Boston. In 1976 he moved to New York City, where he played with Herbie Mann and Charlie Rouse. In the 1980s he worked with Paquito D'Rivera. He is a member of Dizzy Gillespie's United Nations Orchestra.
In 1995, he received a Grammy Award nomination for "Symphonic Bossa Nova" and another in 2010 for Best Latin Jazz Album for Brazilliance X 4.
