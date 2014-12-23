Roland BautistaBorn 30 May 1951. Died 29 February 2012
Roland Bautista
1951-05-30
Roland Bautista Biography (Wikipedia)
Roland Bautista (May 30, 1951 – February 29, 2012) was an American singer, songwriter and guitarist. Bautista was as well a former member of the band Earth, Wind & Fire.
Roland Bautista Tracks
Little Drummer Boy
Harry Simeone
Little Drummer Boy
Little Drummer Boy
