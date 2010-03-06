Excepter is an experimental music group from Brooklyn, founded in 2002 by No-Neck Blues Band member John Fell Ryan. They have released their work on labels such as Load Records and Animal Collective's Paw Tracks, and are known for their improvisational approach to playing both live and in the studio.

The Village Voice alt-weekly has mentioned the subject of the band's attire, with blogger and (former) Voice writer, Nick Sylvester referring to them as having "ousted Animal Collective as the Village People of Brooklyn Noise". The significance of their hats was noted several more times.

Nathan Corbin and Clare Amory participated as drummers in the Boredoms 77 Boadrum performance which occurred on July 7, 2007 at the Empire-Fulton Ferry State Park in Brooklyn, New York.[citation needed]

Excepter was featured on the cover of The Wire's May 2010 issue.

Member Clare Amory died of cancer on February 24, 2011.

Excepter's music changes from one genre to another across albums; for example, Black Beach is post-rock, but not all their albums are.