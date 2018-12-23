Casting CrownsCCM Group. Formed 1999
Casting Crowns
1999
Casting Crowns Biography (Wikipedia)
Casting Crowns is a contemporary Christian and Christian rock band started in 1999 by youth pastor Mark Hall, who serves as the band's lead vocalist, as part of a youth group at First Baptist Church in Downtown Daytona Beach, Florida. They later moved to Stockbridge, Georgia, and more members joined. Some members of the band currently work as ministers for Eagle's Landing First Baptist Church in McDonough, Georgia. The band has won a Grammy and a Dove Award.
Casting Crowns Tracks
Broken Together
Casting Crowns
Broken Together
Broken Together
Last played on
Christmas Offering
Casting Crowns
Christmas Offering
Christmas Offering
Last played on
Gloriuos Day
Casting Crowns
Gloriuos Day
Gloriuos Day
Last played on
The Voice of Truth
Casting Crowns
The Voice of Truth
The Voice of Truth
Last played on
Good Good Father
Casting Crowns
Good Good Father
Good Good Father
Last played on
Courageous
Casting Crowns
Courageous
Courageous
Last played on
JESUS, FRIEND OF SINNERS
Casting Crowns
JESUS, FRIEND OF SINNERS
JESUS, FRIEND OF SINNERS
Last played on
GLORIOUS DAY (LIVING HE LOVED ME)
Casting Crowns
GLORIOUS DAY (LIVING HE LOVED ME)
GLORIOUS DAY (LIVING HE LOVED ME)
Last played on
Until The Whole World Hears
Casting Crowns
Until The Whole World Hears
