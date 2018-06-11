The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra (JPO) is Johannesburg's leading Philharmonic Orchestra. The chair of the Board of Directors is Mr Justice Dikgang Moseneke, and the CEO and Artistic Director is Bongani Tembe. Tembe was appointed in 2015. He combines this with his role as Artistic Director of the Kwazulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The JPO presents four symphony seasons each year at the Linder Auditorium at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. The orchestra has a community engagement programme, which sees it perform at schools in Soweto and other townships in Gauteng. The JPO also supports other music genres, including ballet and opera. One example is the Joburg Ballet's 2018 production of Carmen.