Central Philharmonic Orchestra of ChinaFormed 1956
Central Philharmonic Orchestra of China
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1956
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50f7c517-be8c-4bfe-96de-b7b71898545a
Biography (Wikipedia)
The China National Symphony Orchestra (Chinese: 中国国家交响乐团; pinyin: Zhōngguó Guójiā Jiāoxiǎng Yuètuán; abbreviated CNSO) is China's national orchestra.
It was founded as the Central Philharmonic Orchestra of China (CPOC) in 1956 under the baton of the famous Chinese conductor Li Delun(Chinese: 李德伦). In 1996, it was restructured and renamed the China National Symphony Orchestra.
Xia Guan is the orchestra’s executive director. The orchestra’s principal conductor is Michel Plasson, principal resident conductor is Xincao Li, Muhai Tang is the conductor laureate and En Shao is the principal guest conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Impersonating Shifu
Central Philharmonic Orchestra of China
Impersonating Shifu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Impersonating Shifu
Last played on
Fantasie, Op. 131 (feat. Baiba Skride, Central Philharmonic Orchestra of China & John Storgårds)
Robert Schumann
Fantasie, Op. 131 (feat. Baiba Skride, Central Philharmonic Orchestra of China & John Storgårds)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Fantasie, Op. 131 (feat. Baiba Skride, Central Philharmonic Orchestra of China & John Storgårds)
Last played on
The Age of anxiety (Symphony no.2) for piano and orchestra
Leonard Bernstein
The Age of anxiety (Symphony no.2) for piano and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
The Age of anxiety (Symphony no.2) for piano and orchestra
An Imaginary journey to the Faroes - rhapsodic overture FS.123
Carl Nielsen
An Imaginary journey to the Faroes - rhapsodic overture FS.123
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
An Imaginary journey to the Faroes - rhapsodic overture FS.123
Sinfonietta
Leos Janáček
Sinfonietta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
Sinfonietta
Violin Concerto in D major (Op.35)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Violin Concerto in D major (Op.35)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Violin Concerto in D major (Op.35)
Last played on
Children's Corner
Claude Debussy
Children's Corner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Children's Corner
Last played on
Alexander Nevsky - cantata for contralto, chorus and orchestra (Op.78)
Sergei Prokofiev
Alexander Nevsky - cantata for contralto, chorus and orchestra (Op.78)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Alexander Nevsky - cantata for contralto, chorus and orchestra (Op.78)
Singer
Last played on
Concerto for piano and orchestra no. 3 (Op.30) in D minor
Marianna Shirinyan
Concerto for piano and orchestra no. 3 (Op.30) in D minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hpl88.jpglink
Concerto for piano and orchestra no. 3 (Op.30) in D minor
Last played on
Violin Concerto
Robert Schumann
Violin Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Violin Concerto
Last played on
Dragon Scroll
Hans Zimmer
Dragon Scroll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04zp7b5.jpglink
Dragon Scroll
Last played on
Bridge
Hans Zimmer
Bridge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04zp7b5.jpglink
Bridge
Last played on
Back to artist