The China National Symphony Orchestra (Chinese: 中国国家交响乐团; pinyin: Zhōngguó Guójiā Jiāoxiǎng Yuètuán; abbreviated CNSO) is China's national orchestra.

It was founded as the Central Philharmonic Orchestra of China (CPOC) in 1956 under the baton of the famous Chinese conductor Li Delun(Chinese: 李德伦). In 1996, it was restructured and renamed the China National Symphony Orchestra.

Xia Guan is the orchestra’s executive director. The orchestra’s principal conductor is Michel Plasson, principal resident conductor is Xincao Li, Muhai Tang is the conductor laureate and En Shao is the principal guest conductor.