Tony Reedus
1959-09-22
Tony Reedus (22 September 1959 – 16 November 2008) was an American jazz drummer.
Reedus first gained notice playing in Woody Shaw's band in the 1980s. He played with Dave Stryker, Mulgrew Miller, Art Blakey, Mike Nock, Kenny Garrett, James Williams, and Anthony Wonsey, among others, and recorded three albums as a leader.
