Armand Biography (Wikipedia)
Herman George van Loenhout (10 April 1946 – 19 November 2015), better known as Armand, was a Dutch protest singer. His greatest hit song was "Ben ik te min" ("Am I not good enough?"). Armand came to the fore during the hippie generation and was well known as an advocate of cannabis.
